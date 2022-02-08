The Mountain Times, the free weekly community newspaper in Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes counties, is decreasing its distribution.
Effective Feb. 10, the Mountain Times newspaper will only be available in Watauga County and parts of Avery County. The paper will no longer be distributed in Ashe or Wilkes counties.
In Avery County, the Mountain Times will be distributed at Lowes Foods in Banner Elk, Walgreens in Banner Elk, the Avery Chamber of Commerce, Food Lion in Banner Elk, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, Best Western in Banner Elk and Iverschiel Scotchman.
The free weekly community newspaper can also be found in multiple locations throughout Watauga County.
To receive more news in Avery or Ashe counties, subscribe to the Ashe Post and Times or the Avery Journal Times.
The Mountain Times can be found in the following locations:
- Watauga Democrat Office State Farm Rd
- Harris Teeter 240 Shadowline Dr Boone
- Kangaroo Express # 140 1218 State Farm Rd Boone
- Boone Drug at Deerfield 345 Deerfield Rd Boone
- CVS Pharmacy 2147 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Boone ABC 2067 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Holiday Inn 1885 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Cracker Barrel 1601 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Boone Mall 273 Boone Heights Dr Boone
- China Buffet 1200 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- New York Deli 333 Wilson Dr Boone
- Basil’s Fresh Pasta 246 Wilson Dr Suite K Boone
- Boone Drug at Greenway 579 Greenway Rd Boone
- Food Lion 350 Watauga Dr Boone
- Puerto Nuevo 187 Watauga Village Dr Boone
- Kangaroo Express #410 2070 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Food Lion 3411 Blowing Rock Rd Boone
- Mystery Hill 129 Mystery Hill Lane Blowing Rock
- JM General Store 5030 Hwy 321 South Blowing Rock
- High Country Host 6370 Hwy 321 South Blowing Rock
- Doc’s Rocks 100 Shoppes on the PKWY Blowing Rock
- Village Pharmacy 200 Shoppes on the PKWY Blowing Rock
- Foley Center at Chestnut 211 Milton Brown Rd Boone
- Kangaroo Express 3790 1864 Old Hwy 421 Boone
- Blowing Rock ABC 8062 Valley Blvd Blowing Rock
- Food Lion 374 Industrial Park Drive Boone
- Blowing Rock Attraction 7533 Valley Blvd Blowing Rock
- Mike’s Inland Seafood 128 Hwy 194 N Boone
- Lowe’s Foods New Market 245 New Market Center Boone
- Boone Drug at New Market 245 New Market Center Boone
- Higher Grounds 201 New Market Center Boone
- Dollar General 140 Forest Hills Dr, Boone
- Kangaroo Express 141 711 Blowing Rock Road Boone
- Dan’l Boone Inn Restaurant 130 Hardin St, Boone
- Boone Drug at King (rack)
- 202 West King St Boone
- Mast General Store 630 West King St Boone
- Watauga County Courthouse 842 West King St Boone
- Kangaroo Express 164 1056 West King St Boone
- CCC&TI (Watauga Campus) 460 Community College Dr, Boone
- Quality Plus 468 U.S. Hwy 421 N, Vila
- Mast Store Annex 2918 Broadstone Rd Valle Crucis
- Mast General Store 3565 Hwy 194 South Valle Crucis
- Western Watauga Senior Center 1081 Old Hwy 421 Suger Grove
- Cove Creek Store 1182 Hwy 321 Sugar Grove
- Valley Grocery 9258 Hwy 421 Zionville
- Dollar General 12370 Hwy 421 Zionville
- Sharpies Restaurant 11888 Hwy 421 Trade
- Troy’s Diner 1286 Hwy 105 Boone
- Sunrise Grill 1675 Hwy 105 Boone
- Ingles 2575 Hwy 105 Boone
- Kangaroo Express 1599 2968 Hwy 105 Boone
- Echota Clubhouse 133 Echota Parkway Boone
- Foscoe Country Corner 8937 Hwy105 South Boone
- Country Retreat Family Billards 9021 NC Hwy 105 S Boone
- Grandview Restaurant 10575-1 Hwy 105 S Banner Elk
- Smoketree Lodge 11914 Hwy 105 South Banner Elk
- Lowes Foods 4000 Hwy 105 Banner Elk
- Walgreens 4059 Hwy 105 Banner Elk
- Avery Chamber of Commerce 4539 Tynecastle Hwy Banner Elk
- Food Lion 3555 Tynecastle Hwy Banner Elk
- Inverschiel Scotchman Intersection Hwy 105-184 Banner Elk
