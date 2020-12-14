JEFFERSON — On Dec. 17, 1990, Mountain View Elementary School in Jefferson, NC, opened its doors to students. As the school prepares to celebrate the 30th year of operation, student demographics, staff members, administrators and the building have changed, but the school’s commitment to providing a world class education to students and a stable presence in the community remain resolute.
Mountain View students, parents, faculty, and staff are proud of the school, and all give tireless effort to help make all school stakeholders successful. Mountain View looks forward to a time free of the current COVID-19 restrictions when we can invite the community into the school and celebrate the efforts made by everyone to help Mountain View Elementary be successful.
“This week, we celebrate the rich traditions and successes of Mountain View Elementary School over the past 30 years” said Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools. “We look forward to continuing the celebration post-COVID and for years to come.”
Mountain View has consistently produced academic and social honors such as School of Distinction, a school that exceeds expected academic growth, a Title 1 Reward School and PBIS Exemplar School.
More important than awards and accolades are the relationships formed between the school and the community. The efforts parents put forth to help support what the student has learned in the classroom instills the value of education and the importance of always doing your best.
Parents play a key role in helping our school carry out annual events that create memorable experiences for our students and support school goals. They can be counted on to assist with the Fall Festival, as well as organizing and leading May Day Play Day festivities. Parents help throughout the year with grade-level activities.
Traci Richardson Phipps, the little girl who thirty years ago cut the ribbon for the opening of our school, shared her thoughts.
“Mountain View Elementary school holds lots of special memories for me," Phipps said. "I made so many friendships that I still hold dear today and met some great teachers that played a part in making me who I am today. What makes it extra special is that now I have three boys that walk the same halls as I once did and even share some of my same amazing teachers. Thankful they get the opportunity to make memories in this school just as I did so many years ago.”
Mountain View is blessed to have strong community support from many organizations and individuals. Whether it’s climbing on a fire truck to learn about fire safety or exploring science with Ranger Tom, students encounter many people from the community that help them learn and grow.
Classes on safety and nutrition are just a few of the ways the community helps our students develop life skills. Donations of food and school supplies provide for our students’ physical needs, and they have all they need to be successful. Arts programs ensure that our students learn about other cultures. Volunteer readers help tutor and support students while helping to develop a love for reading.
As Dr. Kimberly Simmons, former MVES principal, said at the twentieth anniversary of the school: “I am always amazed with the community support from outside and within our school. Needs are greeted as opportunities to help each other. Mountain View Elementary School exemplifies a culture of community and family.”
Ten years later, this community continues to grow stronger.
“Whatever it takes, our kids are worth it!” These are the first words students see when they enter our building. We strive to create memories they will carry with them throughout their lives. Whether it’s a trip to the Ashe County Museum or Washington, D.C., students experience the world around them. Competing in Battle of the Books or Chess Club are just a few of the opportunities students have to grow as leaders. Dressing up for Book Character Day gives students a connection to a favorite book they can share with a friend.
Our future artists and writers often display their work through the Soil and Water Conservation Poster and Essay Contest.
Former student Monica Uribe-Francisco said in reflection ,"Looking back at my time in Mountain View, I remember how welcoming and supportive all my teachers were towards me along with initiating my passion towards innovation and creativity. Such passion and dedication to further my education led me to receive a full-ride scholarship to George Washington University located in the nation's capital where I am majoring in Systems Engineering and minoring in Computer Science. My curiosity to know how the world works which started with my science fair project in 5th grade about the relationship between balloons and the weather has now advanced to furthering my knowledge on how systems work together."
MVES' success is due to the shared vision that decisions we make help students become lifelong learners, so they will be successful in life.
“It is an honor to serve as the principal of Mountain View Elementary School," said Principal David Blackburn. "I am always impressed by the efforts our students, parents, community, and staff put into making our school the best it can be. I look forward to starting the 30th year of the school on December 17, 2020, and I can’t wait to see what wonderful achievements we will accomplish here over the next 30 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.