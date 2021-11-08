JEFFERSON — During the month of October, students at Mountain View Elementary participated in the STEM challenge “Design A Pumpkin Picker,” focusing on developing innovative thinking in students, as well as, honoring Ashe County pumpkin farmers.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. When students use STEM in school they utilize at least two of those subjects combined with literacy and the arts to solve real-world problems. For the challenge, students designed a pumpkin picker that used the least number of moves possible to harvest the pumpkin crop using a device of their own creation. Students used the engineering cycle to plan and engineer a prototype using found materials from home.
After designing and building pumpkin picker prototypes, students applied math based on grade-level content by collecting and analyzing data, calculating the area and perimeter of the crop, and compiling various graphs based on their grade level. Afterward, students reflected upon their prototype analyzing what worked and how they could improve their design. According to the fifth-grader, Ayden Lambert, the best part of the challenge was getting to spend time with his dad. Many of the students echoed his sentiment, stating that their favorite part of the challenge was spending time with their families and getting to build something based on their own ideas.
Grade level winners for the challenge were: Jeremy Craven for kindergarten, Charlotte Lambert for first grade, Arianna Richardson for third grade, Sydney Liddle for fourth grade, Ayden Lambert for fifth grade, and Maddison Eller for sixth grade. The school-wide winners were Arianna Richardson for grades K-3 and Ayden Lambert for grades 4-6.
The goal of the challenge was to encourage families to engage in a STEM activity at home. If you are interested in learning more about doing STEM activities at home, check out the Ashe County Elementary STEM resource page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.