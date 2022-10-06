JEFFERSON — In September, Mountain View Elementary students participated in the school-wide Design A Fall Festival Game STEM challenge. Due to COVID-19, local elementary schools have not had elementary school fall festivals since 2019. Fall festivals represent a time when the community can gather to support each other, elementary students, and local elementary schools. To help celebrate the first Mountain View Elementary Fall Festival in three years, students put on their creative thinking caps to engineer a new game by writing the game's rules and building a prototype to be played.
At Mountain View Elementary, all students are encouraged through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to solve community-based problems, applying what they learn at school to real-world situations. For example, this fall, elementary students worked on designing new games for the Mountain View Fall Festival for the community to play and spend time together. For each game designed, students used the engineering design process to brainstorm ideas, develop a game design and materials list, create a blueprint, write rules to play, and build a prototype model.
Students did a fantastic job designing games. Five games were chosen to be built by school staff for the community to play at Mountain View's fall festival on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Lowes Hardware donated the wood to help the students' game designs become a reality.
The winning designs that community members will get to play are: Shaky Corn Maze Basket Ball by Oliver Burch, Jack-O-Lantern Football Toss by Luke Neaves, Eagles Soar by Natalie Hudler, Putt-n-Bowl by Teegan Cox, and Pumpkin Catapult by Jasper Jordon. Honorable mentions for the STEM challenge included: Volcano Toss by Samuel Young and Muddy Puddles by Taylor Eldreth and Charleigh Howell (Muddy Puddles). Come and help celebrate these outstanding students by playing their games at the Mountain View fall festival on Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
