JEFFERSON – Earlier this year, the Museum of Ashe County History received an American Rescue Plan Humanities Grant from statewide nonprofit, North Carolina Humanities. Funding for this grant was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act economic stabilization plan.
Through the grant, the museum will receive two installments of $10,000, which must be used to pay for salary, as well as utility expenses, such as lighting, heat and grounds maintenance.
“Being a small, nonprofit museum we’re extremely grateful to have received this grant,” said Andrew Cole, administrator for the Museum of Ashe County History. “By putting this money towards utilities, such as the museum’s winter heating cost, we can free up our budget for things like public programming and events next year.”
Each year North Carolina Humanities connects hundreds of North Carolinians through a combination of signature programs, grants, and partnerships that are designed to bring North Carolinians together to have shared experiences around the humanities and dialogue amongst themselves.
North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit that connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. To learn more about the work of North Carolina Humanities, visit their website at www.nchumanities.org.
