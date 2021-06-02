The Museum of Ashe County History will be celebrating its newest exhibit “Real Americans: Native Americans in Ashe County” with a special evening event on Friday, June 11, at 6 p.m.
This newest exhibit features a large number of artifacts found in Ashe County and the surrounding area. The public is invited to come and explore this exhibit and the rest of the museum exhibits during this special evening event. This is also a chance to talk to Curator Don Long about the fascinating artifacts and wonderful stories behind the exhibits.
The museum plans to stay open as long as visitors remain through the evening. Museum Board members will also be on hand to chat about their plans for the museum.
The Museum of Ashe County History is located on 301 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information about this event call (336) 846-1904.
