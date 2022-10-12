JEFFERSON — On Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Museum of Ashe County History will be holding its annual meeting at the Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church fellowship hall located at 201 South Street in Jefferson. This meeting is free and open for the public to attend. The Museum of Ashe County History encourages anyone with an interest in local history or the museum to stop by.
“Whether you’ve been thinking about becoming a museum member, or are just interested in what we do as an organization, we urge you to come by,” said Andrew Cole, director of the Museum of Ashe County History. “This is a good opportunity to meet with likeminded people who enjoy our local history and want to preserve it.”
The guest speaker for the evening will be Professor Trent Margrif, who will be giving a presentation titled “Haints and Haunts” about regional folklore, legends, ghost stories, and the history behind them.
“Folklore and storytelling are a big part of Appalachian culture and with Halloween right around the corner we thought this would be a fun program for the public to enjoy,” said Cole. “Professor Margrif is extremely knowledgeable and we’re happy to have him as a guest speaker.”
Margrif, a senior lecturer at Appalachian State University, has taught a First Year Seminar course on Historic Green Buildings and various courses with the Department of History since 2010. He received the Rennie W. Brantz Award for Outstanding Teaching, and has contributed to the important historical research of Appalachian State University and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Margrif has also given dozens of tours of the Boone Cemetery to students and as part of the Founder’s Day Celebration at App State.
Prior to the guest speaker’s presentation, the members of the museum’s board will conduct some routine business, and the museum director will give his annual report. Complimentary soft drinks and light refreshments will be available for all to enjoy.
For more information about this event call the Museum of Ashe County History a call at (336) 846-1904.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.