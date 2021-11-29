JEFFERSON – In the spirit of the Christmas season, the Museum of Ashe County History, in partnership with the Marine Corps League, High Country Detachment #1389 will host a Toys for Tots toy drive.
Participants can drop of a new, unwrapped toy for local Ashe County children at the Museum of Ashe County History located in the historic 1904 courthouse at 301 E Main St. in Jefferson, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. anytime until Dec. 11. The museum is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged swing by and enjoy the museum’s many exhibits on local history while also giving back to the community.
On Saturday, Dec. 11 the Museum of Ashe County History will remain open until 6:30 p.m. to give the public the opportunity to drop off toys and tour the museum.
“I know in the past the local Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots program has been very successful in providing toys for local children during the Christmas season,” said Andrew Cole, administrator of the Museum of Ashe County History. “We hope that this year’s toy drive will encourage people to come enjoy a little local history, while also giving to back to an amazing cause.”
All the toys dropped off during the museum’s toy drive will be turned over to the Marine Corps League’s High County Detachment #1389 for distribution to Ashe County children.
For more information about the toy drive, call the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904. The Museum of Ashe County History can also be found online at ashehistory.org/ as well as on social media. For more information about the Marine Corps League of the High County visit www.ashecountymarines.com/.
