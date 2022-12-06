ASHE COUNTY — Times are hard for a lot of people these days, particularly in rural areas such as Ashe County. Musicians Mission of Mercy, a nonprofit organization founded by Stan and Catherine Massey, is determined to help as many people in the county as possible with food insecurity and now volunteers are hoping to help people be able to stay warm this winter.
As part of the Musicians Mission of Mercy, the Compassionate Commissary was created as a way to provide packaged food for residents to pick up at local businesses, convenience stores and county offices without having to fill out paperwork and deal with the stigma that is often times associated with asking for help. Compassionate Commissary locations include 88 Cafe, the Ashe County Detention Center, Ashe County Health Department, Allied Financial, Backstreet Subs, CJ’s Market in Lansing, Creston Superette, Dollar Mart, Mabe’s Grocery, Mid-Town Convenience, Miller’s Country Store in Lansing and on Highway 88 in Smethport, Mountaineer Trading Post, The Old Store at Grassy Creek, R&L Grocery, Salvation Army, Simply Blessed by Jackie and State Line Outpost.
Through meeting people in Ashe County that struggled to put food on their own table, Catherine explained how the idea of the Compassionate Commissary came about. She took note of how many of the people that were struggling the most did not want to go through the paperwork process that many state and federal food programs require.
“Instead of subjecting themselves to scrutiny of wanting to see their IDs and proof of how much money they make, and having seen how some of these people are treated, I believed that if there was a way that they would never have to sign up for food or ask for food, it would make a difference. Then I literally had the name Compassionate Commissary drop into my heart. God just showed me that if I went to all of these little stores in Lansing and Horse Creek and these small mom and pop stores, and if I asked them to be a Compassionate Commissary, they would do it. I’ve only been turned down once,” Catherine said.
In addition to their own Compassionate Commissary program, the Musicians Mission of Mercy organization has been helping Ashe Outreach Ministries with their mobile meals program and their backpack program for children at Blue Ridge Elementary School and Ashe County Middle School.
“Pretty much every week we are filling boxes with food and it really is the joy of my life to be able to work with these amazing people to allow us to bring food to their locations and we are up to about 238 volunteers and rolling,” Catherine said.
Now that winter is almost here and the coldest temperatures are yet to arrive in the High Country, Musicians Mission of Mercy is preparing to lend a helping hand for people that may be struggling to stay warm in their homes.
Monica Young is the treasurer for Compassionate Commissary and is helping lead the effort to collect electric heaters and electric blankets for those less fortunate in Ashe County with the Warm Hearts Warm Homes drive.
“This winter, families are facing something that is especially difficult. A majority of low income families heat with kerosene heaters. With Kerosene approaching $8 per gallon, many families are living in a cold home. At Musician’s Mission of Mercy, we are partnering with Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission in a drive to put together electric heaters and electric blankets,” Young said.
Young explained that after talking with the director of Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission (BROC), she learned that there were families that were sleeping in their cars in an attempt to stay warm. Even more concerning, she said, was that not one electric heater or electric blanket had been donated to BROC, so there were no blankets or heaters to even offer to families struggling to stay warm.
“These items donated or purchased will be distributed by Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission to homes with children, elderly or disabled family members. Many families are struggling today and I believe if we reach forward we can at least do a bit to add some warmth to a cold home,” Young said.
If you would like to drop off a heater or an electric blanket, Backstreet Subs in West Jefferson, located at 209 Backstreet, is the drop off point for the Warm Hearts Warm Homes drive. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please send a check payable to:
Musicians Mission of Mercy
c/o Monica Young
383 Cottontail Trail
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Heaters and blankets will be distributed by BROC in early January.
If you have any questions or would like more information about the Warm Hearts Warm Homes drive, call Monica Young at 336-977-9130 or email her at Youngmo@fnb-corp.com. For more information on the Musicians Mission of Mercy and Compassionate Commissary, visit https://www.musiciansmissionofmercy.org/.
Upcoming events
On Dec. 13, the Full Plate Gala will be taking place at Craft Bistro in downtown West Jefferson. Tickets for the four course meal are $100 ($50 of which is tax deductible) and there are two different serving times at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Musician Will Massey will be playing some of his favorite tunes and there will be a silent auction ongoing throughout the evening.
On Christmas Eve, Backstreet Subs will be offering a free lunch, a box of food to go and a small gift for the homeless and those in need. For more information, call (336) 846-1100.
