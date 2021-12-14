JEFFERSON — Mountain View Elementary has announced Madison Osborne as the new music teacher.
A life-long resident of Ashe County, Osborne has made her mark throughout her education career, participating in pageants, sports and more.
Osborne recently graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education K-12 with a minor in Sports Science and Coaching. Though her degree is in a different field, Osborne says she won't let that stop her from meeting her goals as the new music teacher.
"My goals as the new music teacher are to educate the students at Mountain View in music while also incorporating dance and movement since physical education is my expertise," said Osborne. "I’m going to strive for my students to be literate in rhythm, beats and instruments while also making music class very enjoyable.
"I have always been very involved in the pageant world, more so when I was younger, so I do have experience performing in front of people. I also took singing lessons for over ten years which inspired me to teach music."
Osborne officially began her teaching career on Dec. 7 and said she is looking forward to seeing her students progress.
"I am so excited to start my career at Mountain View Elementary and can’t wait to see how my students grow," Osborne said.
