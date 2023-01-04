CULLOWHEE — 27 teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year for their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.
Among those selected was Darbie Rash, a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary School.
“I am so proud of Darbie Rash,” said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. “Her classroom is filled with energy, love and high expectations and Mrs. Rash always exudes positivity. She is everything you want a teacher to be for children.”
One of the 27 NC teachers who were selected will be named the 2023 NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award will be presented March 9, 2023 at the NCCAT Cullowhee Campus. The NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize, participation in a GoGlobal NC trip in 2024 and instructional supply funds for their school. The Runner-Up will receive a $2,000 cash prize.
“Mrs. Darbie Rash has a passion for teaching, she loves her students and cares about what happens to them in the classroom and at home,” said MVES Principal David Blackburn. “Darbie has an unyielding work ethic, she works each day until all needed tasks are complete. She tries to improve every day and expects the same from her students. Mrs. Rash often tells me how much she loves teaching and working with kindergarten students and their families. It is an honor to work with Mrs. Rash at Mountain View Elementary School. I am so proud of her for being selected as a finalist for the NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year award!”
“We appreciate the enthusiastic response from all over the state for the Beginning Teacher of the Year Award,” said NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble. “These finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a North Carolina public school. We are excited about this opportunity to honor teachers for the important work they do in our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.