WEST JEFFERSON — The children in the foster system was the focus of an event held by the N.E.S.T. Alliance and Crossnore School and Children’s Home at Bald Mountain Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 24.
The event centered around a speaking engagement by author Shenandoah Chefalo, who wrote “Garbage Bag Suitcase” about her time in the foster system and the struggles she faced up through college. Chefalo also talked about the problems with the current foster care system, the high numbers of foster children compared to potential foster homes and the lack of foster communities in America.
Ashe County Guardian Ad Litem Supervisor Michelle Dix said she was really happy with how the event turned out and the message it spread. She added that ultimately the attendance numbers didn’t matter, it was all about getting people to understand what was going on with the foster system.
More information about the N.E.S.T. Alliance and Crossnore can be found at www.thenestalliance.org and www.crossnore.org.
