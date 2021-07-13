WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends and family, welcomed Naked Creek Farmacy to the county in a special ribbon cutting.
Naked Creek Farmacy specializes in CBD products, ranging from roll-ons, tinctures, oil drops, gummies, dog treats and more.
Owner Kelly Vannoy said she and her team has been thrilled with opening he store. Her brother, Shawn Poe, began growing hemp this time last year and they have not looked back since. Vannoy and Poe have been learning about CBD everyday, testing their products through laboratories, and it all came to fruition when the idea of a storefront came to mind.
“I really didn’t now about CBD before we started growing it,” said Poe. “But our products seem to really help.”
Vannoy said they have been getting a lot of good reviews, regular customers and new customers since opening the shop. In opening, Vannoy and Poe wanted the space to feel like home. Some of the pieces in the shop including the curtain holders are from their great grandfather’s farm.
The store offers an array of products and a sitting area to further welcome customers.
“I started going to workshops with my brother on CBD and it was fascinating,” said Vannoy. “We started harvesting last September and the whole family helped out. The way the plant is put together and how it is used took months and months of research. We were very serious about offering a clean and safe product, while also keeping it at a reasonable price point.”
Prices for the different products can range from $15 to $75 depending on contents. Other products sold include t-shirts, hats, handmade bowls and plates, bourbon and alcohol dispensers and more.
Store hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on Naked Creek Farmacy, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Naked-Creek-Farmacy-101179482007277 or visit their storefront at 03 N. Third Ave, West Jefferson, 28694.
