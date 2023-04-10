BOONE — Appalachian State University’s The Schaefer Center Presents and Appalachian Journal present a reading by poet Natasha Trethewey on Thursday, April 20, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom (Room 201AB) in the Plemmons Student Union as part of the Spring 2023 Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series.
Tiffany Green, a senior English major from Marshville, will introduce Trethewey. A book signing and sale will follow the reading. This event is free and open to the public. To request a disability accommodation, visit odr.appstate.edu.
Trethewey served two terms as the 19th poet laureate of the U.S. (2012-2014). She is the author of five collections of poetry: Monument (2018), which was longlisted for the 2018 National Book Award; Thrall (2012); Native Guard (2006), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize; Bellocq’s Ophelia (2002); and Domestic Work (2000), which was selected by Rita Dove as the winner of the inaugural Cave Canem Poetry Prize for the best first book by an African American poet and won both the 2001 Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters Book Prize and the 2001 Lillian Smith Award for Poetry. She is also the author of the memoir Memorial Drive (2020). Her book of nonfiction, Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was published in 2010.
Trethewey is the recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guggenheim Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Beinecke Library at Yale and the Bunting Fellowship Program of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard. At Northwestern University, she serves as a Board of Trustees Professor of English in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.
In 2012, she was named poet laureate of the state of Mississippi, and she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2013.
This event is the third of four events scheduled as part of the Spring 2023 Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. The Visiting Writers Series is named in honor of the late Hughlene Bostian Frank (‘68), recipient of the 2013 Appalachian Alumni Association Outstanding Service Award, past member of Appalachian’s Board of Trustees and the Appalachian State University Foundation, longtime member of the College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Board and generous supporter of App State.
The Visiting Writer Series is supported in-part by the App State College of Arts and Sciences and Department of English. For more information, visit english.appstate.edu/visiting-writers-series.
