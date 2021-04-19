WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting for Nature’s Lights Candles on April 15 at the visitor’s center.
Chuck and Ann Rice are the owners of the business, taking over from previous owners Tony and Joanna Maglione, who ran the company for about eight years.
In November 2020, sales opened up to the public through an online platform, something Ann says has been beneficial with the pandemic. Sales were booming around the holiday season, slowing just after December but still keeping steady.
Both Chuck and Ann were retired and sought something to keep them productive. After a year into their retirement, they began to look for something to stay active, and when the Maglione’s decided to step back from the candle company, the Rice couple stepped in to take over and keep the business alive.
“After being friends with Tony and Joanna, who had the candle company before, we heard that they were going to be stopping it,” said Rice. She said she and her husband wanted to keep the company going as it is a great asset to Ashe County.
“The all-natural aspect of the candles fit right into the community,” Rice said. “Living in the mountains, everything is fresh and natural. It plays right into the core value of the area.”
The candles are made completely from soy and cotton wicks, something both say are reflective of the county as many seek home grown and made products. Prices run from $5 to $20, ranging from wax melts, tin cans and glass containers. On the website, Nature’s Lights sells wax burners, special promotion candles and other items. Shipping is available all throughout the U.S. The couple said they’ve shipped as far as Wisconsin, Texas and Florida.
On May 1, Nature’s Light Candles will make an additional selling platform at the Ashe County Farmers Market.
The Rice couple both work remotely from their home, a makeshift candle manufacturer set up in their basement where Chuck makes them all from scratch.
To make a run, it takes around three hours of active work on average. After the wax is melted, it takes a day for it to cure and can then be labeled. Scents include eucalyptus mint, lavender vanilla, peach, Fraser fir, lemon verbena, hazelnut coffee, fresh linen and citrus and sage.
When asked if they see the business growing and opening up a full service shop, the Rices said they are not opposed, but hope to stay at the market for a few more years. Between the market and their online process, business has been sufficient. They said if demand increases, they will look into further expansion.
Currently, the Vintage Locket, the Vintage Farmhouse and the Ashe County Arts Council have candle displays to sell to customers.
To learn more about Nature’s Light Candles, visit https://www.natureslightcandles.com/.
