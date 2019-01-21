WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Public Library has announced that Dr. Robert Billinger has replaced Dr. Walter Ziffer as presenter in observance of International Holocaust Day. Billinger will present “Nazi POWs in the Tar Heel State, 1942-1946,” a lecture on the more than 10,000 German prisoners of war who were interned in 18 camps in North Carolina during World War II.
Ziffer was scheduled to speak about his first-hand account of being a Czechoslovakian Jew in wartime Europe. He was to speak of his experiences of invasion by Nazi troops Sept. 1, 1939, the first day of World War II, the two years following the occupation, deportation in June 1942, being conscripted into forced labor, which led to the deaths of most of his family members, and his internment into a German concentration camp.
According to Adult Services Librarian Laura McPherson, Ziffer, who is 91, was forced to cancel due to health issues. McPherson said Ziffer was unable to travel and the library was forced to reschedule the day’s event with only weeks left.
The library was able to schedule Billinger, who will speak about prisoners in World War II that were held on a different continent altogether. Billinger’s lecture touches on something underreported when it comes to World War II’s impact on the United States: POWs who were held in North Carolina.
Surveyed are the arrival of the first prisoners, the work program, escapes, reeducation and repatriation. The story reveals the diversity of the prisoners, U-boat men captured off the Carolina coast, infantry men and paratroopers captured in Italy, North Africa and France. It also reveals the presence of Nazis and anti-Nazis, former concentration camp inmates and a multitude of men captured in German uniforms who before the war had been Austrians, Belgians, Frenchmen and Soviet citizens.
Billinger argues that the wartime experiences of the POWs and citizens of North Carolina revealed to both sides that enemies are human, uniforms conceal diversity, and wartime enemies can become lifelong friends.
The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Public Library.
