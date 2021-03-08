The North Carolina Humanities program is hosting an online interactive panel discussion on March 16 examining the theme of journalism present in both of their 2020-2021 Statewide Read books, "The Water Knife" by Polo Bacigalupi and "Dry" by Jarrod and Neal Shusterman.
The panel of journalists will examine and discuss their experiences of reporting on natural disasters and environmental issues in North Carolina. They will explore how information is received to build narratives about environmental disasters.
Journalists Adam Wagner, Lisa Sorg, Justin Catanoso and Jack Ingleman in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities board trustee and UNCSA Associate Professor Mike Wakeford.
The cost of the event is free and will take place online at 6:30 p.m. Registration can be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/journalism-and-environmentaldisaster-reporting-journalism-panel-tickets-128867589429.
