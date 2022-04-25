WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, April 20, Rebekah Daley, french horn player for the North Carolina Symphony, visited the Ashe County High School symphonic band.
Daley has been in the NC Symphony for 10 years now. She began playing piano when she was four and moved to playing the french horn when she got older.
When the opportunity for her to come to ACHS to sit in on a class with the band, she and director Josh Mitchell jumped at the chance.
Daley sat in on the class, listening to pieces the band is currently working on. She gave pointers on playing, breathing and more. She also pulled out her french horn and played for the band.
“I really liked coming here today,” said Daley. “I found it was really beneficial to listen to them and then give tips because that’s what I do every day. I play in an ensemble so it felt really natural to work with these students.
“The kids here are really respectful. They toe a really great line of being really enthusiastic while also taking it seriously.”
After the class was over, a few students stayed behind to learn more from the symphony member. Whether it was help on current tunes, working on techniques or general questions, Daley was more than happy to lend her expertise.
“I really enjoyed being here, playing for the kids and even playing the steel drums for the first time,” Daley said.
The North Carolina Symphony is currently hosting events around the state. For more information, visit www.ncsymphony.org/.
