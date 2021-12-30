Twenty-seven teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.
One of these talented educators will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented on February 17, 2022, at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.
“Public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of North Carolina students,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said. “Taking time to honor excellent beginning educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do every day. Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”
The NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year finalists are:
Anson County Schools - Erin Thomas
Ashe County Schools - Charlene Horton
Asheboro City Schools - Keichelle Joyce
Beaufort County Schools - Brianna Genello
Brunswick County Schools - Denise-Marie Copeland
Buncombe County Schools - Anneliese Shreve
Charlotte Lab Charter School - Meghan Dugan
Cleveland County Schools - Ricky Alston Jr.
Clinton City Schools - Thomas Kweon
Edenton-Chowan Schools - Kaitlyn Smith
Franklin County Schools - Rachel McKeithan
Greene County Schools - Meghan Chinn
Guilford County Schools - Minh McNicholas
Harnett County Schools - Jenae Dwornicki
Lee County Schools - Riley Sullivan
McDowell County Schools - Nicholas Reller
Mount Airy City Schools - Candie Fenton-Haynes
New Hanover County Schools - Rachel Norfleet
Newton-Conover City Schools - Kayleigh Spivey
Orange County Schools - Xavier Adams
Pitt County Schools - Ashley Parmley
Socrates Academy - Jackson Barkley
Southern Wake Academy - David Witkowski
Stanly County Schools - Casey Thompson
Transylvania County Schools - Ashlee O'Dwyer
Wake County Public Schools - Zoe Grove
Wilkes County Schools - Brooke Bentley
