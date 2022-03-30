RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today launched Spring into Summer, a community campaign focused on increasing rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for adults and children.
“As we transition into spring and summer, we are also transitioning to a new phase in our COVID-19 response,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and get your booster shot as soon as you are eligible. It’s the best way to protect yourself from severe COVID-19 illness and still do all of the things you love.”
While 76% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, vaccination rates among children and teens are much lower. Only 27% of children ages 5-11 and 48% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received their first vaccine dose.
Spring into Summer offers a fun, flexible, and community-centered way for health care providers, businesses, faith leaders, community organizations and individuals to encourage people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters — and to get the health visits, check-ups or other vaccinations they might have delayed because of the pandemic.
Spring into Summer will build off the successes of last year’s Bringing Summer Back vaccination campaign. More than 330 organizations across the state helped to increase awareness of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. The campaign reached nearly 1.5 million North Carolinians.
In addition to encouraging vaccines and boosters, Spring into Summer will celebrate small businesses, health care providers and community organizations that promote public health and safety.
NCDHHS encourages organizations and individuals to get involved to help save lives. The list of ways to participate include:
- Passing out NCDHHS information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Offering discounts, coupons, or services to reward people who are up to date on their vaccinations.
- Partnering with event organizers to promote vaccinations at summer camps, local parks or community pools.
- Developing your own creative ideas to reach people in your community.
Organizations that wish to get involved can register to participate and access toolkit materials at SpringIntoSummer.nc.gov or email socialmedia@dhhs.nc.gov.
The toolkit offers easy-to-use promotional materials such as a flyer, social media posts and graphics, a newsletter template and more to aid participating partners in their outreach.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina or to make an appointment, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.