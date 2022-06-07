RALEIGH — The Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), announced it received a $75,000 donation from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at the Winston-Salem Foundation, for student scholarships.
“We are so grateful to Truist for their support and for making this important investment in students,” said Colleen Kinser, director of ICFNC. “The Truist scholarship has a direct impact on helping students achieve a college degree and improve their quality of life.”
The funds provided scholarships to 25 students at 25 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in North Carolina for the current academic year. The criteria for the scholarships included full-time undergraduate student status, minimum grade-point-average of 2.5, demonstrated financial need, and first-generation or of an under-represented population college student.
The recipients are:
- Ms. Jhaydan Davis, Barton College, from Fayetteville, NC, majoring in Business Administration
- Ms. Destinee Allen, a senior at Greensboro College, from Marshville, NC, majoring in Art
- Ms. Amina Osman, a senior at Guilford College, from Charlotte, NC, majoring in Health Science & Psychology
- Ms. Maranda Wallace, a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University, from Gastonia, NC, majoring in Psychology
- Ms. Ciara Moorman, a senior at University of Mount Olive, from Essex, MD, majoring in Exercise Science
- Ms. Kiara Hemphill, a sophomore at Wingate University, from Blythewood, SC, majoring in Biology
- Mr. Sambujang Conteh, a junior at Belmont Abbey College, from Gastonia, NC, majoring in Psychology
- Mr. Job Williamson, a senior at Chowan University, from Burlington, NC, majoring in History
- Mr. Shauntrel Hendrix, a freshman at Louisburg College, from Batesburg, SC, majoring in Business
- Mr. Camden Sanderson, a freshman at Pfeiffer University, from Kernersville, NC, majoring in Business Administration
- Mr. Saiquan Bell, a sophomore at Warren Wilson College, from New Bern, NC, majoring in History
- Ms. Anna Wei Peters, a junior at Lees-McRae College, from Charlotte, NC, majoring in Wildlife Biology
- Ms. Rachel Gunnis, a senior at Brevard College, from Goose Creek, SC, majoring in Health Science
- Ms. Catherine Smith, a senior at Methodist University, from Clinton, NC, majoring in Elementary Education
- Ms. Lillie Siniard, a junior at Montreat College, from Brevard, NC, majoring in Communications
- Ms. Kristin Cirone , a junior at Queens University of Charlotte, from Charlotte, NC, majoring in Elementary Education
- Ms. Anyssa Lanier, a senior at Salem College, from Clemmons, NC, majoring in Education
- Ms. Kandon Luquer, a senior at St. Andrews University, from Laurinburg, NC, majoring in Communication Studies
- Ms. Danny Grace Jones, a senior at Meredith College, from Mount Olive, NC, majoring in Political Science
- Ms. Regina Alexandra Mendoza Martinez , a sophomore at Campbell University, from Fayetteville, NC, majoring in Biology
- Ms. Jenifer Castillo Pacas, a junior at Catawba College, from Salisbury, NC. majoring in Spanish
- Ms. Christina Kennedy, a senior at Gardner-Webb University, from Lawndale. NC, majoring in Nursing
- Ms. Jazmin Valdovinos, a junior at N.C. Wesleyan College, from Rocky Mount, NC, majoring in Psychology
- Mr. Daniel Loredo, a freshman at Mars Hill University, from Marshall, NC, majoring in Computer Science
- Mr. Chason Royal, a freshman at William Peace University, from Bailey, NC, major Undeclared
“Helping provide access to education is at the heart of Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Chris Bell, Triangle regional president for Truist. “This grant will support new opportunities for higher education across North Carolina and is an investment in the futures of these students, their families, and our state.”
About the Independent College Fund of North Carolina
The Independent College Fund of North Carolina, is a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU), the sector of higher education representing North Carolina’s 36 private, non-profit colleges and universities. The mission of NCICU is to support, represent, and advocate for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. NCICU also provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development workshops for campus personnel, and coordinates collaborative programs that provide money-saving benefits to campuses. For more information about NCICU, visit www.ncicu.org.
About Truist Charitable Fund
The Truist Charitable Fund is a donor-advised fund created by Truist and administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation.
