WEST JEFFERSON — Though she may be new to West Jefferson’s post office at 419 East Second Street, Postmaster Donna Nealy is no stranger to the U.S. Postal Service.
With more than 20 years of experience, Nealey said she’s a jack of all trades as the new postmaster for West Jefferson, managing mail distribution for residents, along with various other duties.
Nealey started on June 8, and she said she has enjoyed getting to know the community. Before serving West Jefferson, Nealey worked for USPS in Sparta.
“I love it,” Nealey said. “The people here are great.”
