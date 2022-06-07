“It takes a village to raise a child.” This means that it takes a community to interact with and provide for a child in order for that child to grow in a safe and healthy environment. However, few people step up to become part of providing for a child they don’t know and that they’ll likely never meet. Ashe County New Beginnings, one of the best kept secrets in our community, is a nonprofit organization whose mission for the last 25 years has been to provide for the welfare of children.
Bernadette Zimmerman, the face of New Beginnings, has worked closely with Ashe County Department of Social Services throughout the last 25 years. Social workers who have worked with Bernadette describe her as kind and genuine, stating that they know they can count on this organization and its volunteers to provide for the children of our community. Bernadette shared the history of the organization and stated that Terry Wagoner appealed to the ministerial association because children in Ashe County came into foster care with nothing. The few possessions they owned were transported in a trash bag and sometimes even that bag was empty. The county needed funding to provide necessities to the children in care, such as tooth brushes, clothing, soap, etc.
New Beginnings was born after that unmet need. The organization began with Mary Burgess and Sandy Chapman who placed a brown bag in the back of the Catholic Church for donations. Soon overnight bags were created and stored in the extra room in Sandy’s home, and the rest is history. Bernadette shared that Fawn Roark will transition to a leadership role with New Beginnings. Even though New Beginnings doesn’t consider itself a Catholic organization, that’s where it started. At this time there are two board members that will soon double to four. Bernadette also shared that when New Beginnings began people who were on spring water couldn’t become foster parents, and after Bernadette presented this information to Virginia Foxx the rules changed. Bernadette shared that New Beginnings gets nothing from grants. All their funding comes from local contributions. The organization asked for additional support in order to serve as many children as possible. At this time, New Beginnings provides diapers, wipes, school supplies, assistance for kids to go to band camp, and other summer camps. With New Beginnings, children have opportunities they would otherwise never have, as many of these are extraordinary needs that cannot by covered financially by DSS. However, New Beginnings doesn’t strictly serve those involved with DSS. New Beginnings has provided necessities to the local schools. Bernadette said “if there is a child in need, New Beginnings desires to help.”
Nicolette Severt, Social Worker at DSS, has worked with Bernadette for many years. Nicolette says, “Bernadette cares for so many and is always willing to step up and provide for the needs of our children. Bernadette’s donations have made it possible for our social workers to help these children and ensure that basic necessities are being met, as well as providing for some fun trips and camps that, otherwise, the children would never get to enjoy.” Nicolette went on to say, “Bernadette finds a way to assist us every time we ask and she truly makes a difference in the lives of so many children. She makes our jobs as social workers easier by allowing us to make sure that these children have everything they need.” Lesley Peralta, Social Worker at DSS expressed that without the help of New Beginnings situations could be grimmer for families and the children that are served in the county. These donations allow her to build a relationship with the families that DSS serves. Regina Drake has worked in child welfare for many years at Ashe County DSS and is well aware of the organization and how it has helped the agency over the years. “I’ve been trying to put into the right words how to express how much they do and how beneficial that they have been to the children in the community.” Regina said that New Beginnings has provided a substantial amount of supports/items for children in the community to have their needs met.
The experiences shared above are a few of numerous experiences. County agencies may have funding to provide basic needs and funding to prevent foster care entry, but that funding isn’t unlimited; on the contrary, those who work and distribute those funds know that there is always more needs than money. Ashe is fortunate to have New Beginnings and is eager to see what the next 25 years brings to the community.
