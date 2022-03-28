WEST JEFFERSON — If you've been hoping for a drive-thru coffee shop in Ashe County, then you're in luck. New River Barista will hold their grand opening on Saturday, April 9 and will be open until then from 4 to 6 p.m.
The newly established drive-thru coffee shop, located just beside Ashe County High School, has been in the works for a few months, said co-founder Tim Byrd. Along with Byrd, longtime Ashe County High School career teacher Tanya Rogers has been working hard to get the shop open.
"This is Tanya's place," said Byrd. "She and I both went in financially, but she's running it and she's the face of it. She's the manager and she'll soon be the owner of it when she decides to retire."
The shop currently has 10 employees and they've all been working hard to perfect their coffee. Rogers gathered a few high school students to work at the shop after school.
Menu items include both hot and iced coffee specialties, frozen treats such as lattes, smoothies and frappes, chai tea, herbal tea and more. In the future, once they become food certified, they will have muffins, cookies and brownies.
From now until April 9, the shop will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. and will begin regular hours on the day of their grand opening. Regular hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except for Sundays. Byrd said they will close early on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
"We wanted to do something like Talia's in Wilkesboro," said Byrd. "Once we get open and get more business, we hope to give back to the community and to the school."
New River Barista is located in-between Steve Johnson's Auto World and Goodwill in West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.