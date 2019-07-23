WEST JEFFERSON — Float down the New River in celebration of clean water during New River Conservancy’s 2019 Splash for the Cash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Folks wanting to float should register no later than Friday, July 26, according to NRC Outreach Coordinator Summer Rich, who said all money raised through fundraising and registration will directly support the nonprofit conservancy’s river cleanup programs.
“All participants will be entered into a raffle for prizes from REI, Lost Province, and Hatchet Coffee,” Rich said in a press release. “Fundraisers have until July 25 to join or make a team on Crowdrise, and then be entered into a raffle for a guided fishing trip from our Watauga River Keeper.”
Adults can register to float for $15 a person, while children 12 years and younger can float for $10 each, according to Rich. Registration covers the shuttle, food and drinks at the after-party picnic, plus t-shirts.
“Floaters are more than welcome to bring their own equipment,” Rich said. “If you need to rent equipment, contact Zaloo’s directly and mention the Splash for the Cash for a special discount rate.”
Everyone planning to float will meet at New River State Park Wagoner Access, at which point Zaloo’s will shuttle everyone back to the outfitter for a float from Zaloo’s back to Wagoner Access, Rich said.
“Floaters should plan to be on the river from approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Rich said. “We then invite you to join us for an after party picnic at Wagoner Access, with lunch provided by Boondocks.”
To register and learn more about how to make a splash, Rich said to visit http://go.newriverconservancy.org/e/234842/gn-2019-splash-for-the-cash-nc/9npxq/167347103?h=-jtdGUooxxwfNIxEC7UYMUMZEl_rcwfBIqSbVL0aVhg.
