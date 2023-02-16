Front Row, left to right: Sophie Shoemake, Channah Eggers, Aden Snyder and Stella Lipscomb. Back Row, left to right: Tonya Denny (media coordinator), Mitchell Reedy (Principal) and Jessica Hodgson (New River SWCD).
Front Row, left to right: Sophie Shoemake, Channah Eggers, Aden Snyder and Stella Lipscomb. Back Row, left to right: Tonya Denny (media coordinator), Mitchell Reedy (Principal) and Jessica Hodgson (New River SWCD).
Photo courtesy of New River SWCD
Front Row, left to right: Piper Johnson and Skyler Shaw. Back Row, left to right: David Blackburn (Principal), Jorena Sparks (Art teacher) and Jessica Hodgson (New River SWCD).
ASHE COUNTY - “Water… The Cycle of Life” was the theme for this year’s Soil and Water Conservation District’s Poster and Essay Contest.
New River SWCD’s Environmental Educator, Jessica Hodgson, worked with students to help them gain a better understanding of how important water is to…well….everything! Water is essentially the one element that gives everything life. Humans can only live a few days without water, some plants and animals can go months without water, but in the end everyone and everything needs water to survive.
Whether it is aiding in growing the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the rocks and soil we see everywhere, and everything we use every single day, water is the running force behind it all. The same water that we have on earth today was the same water that was here when dinosaurs walked the earth. Water is non-renewable, meaning that we cannot make more of it. This is why it is so important to take care of water. Best management practices and other conservation methods were discussed in ways to protect and enhance water.
The poster and essay contests are offered annually to students through New River SWCD. The poster contest is open to third through fifth grade, and the essay contest is open to sixth through 12th grades. Cash prizes and other awards are given to students as they advance in District, Area, and/or State Competitions. Many students participated in the essay and poster contest, but only one poster and essay from each grade per school is submitted to the District Competition, where the three schools then compete against each other.
The winners at the District Poster Competition were:
Third Grade Poster - Channah Eggers (First Place in District)
Third Grade Poster - Skyler Shaw (Second Place in District)
Fourth Grade Poster - Eli Jones (First Place in District)
Fourth Grade Poster - Stella Lipscomb (Second Place in District)
Fifth Grade Poster - Piper Johnson (First Place in District)
Fifth Grade Poster - Sophie Shoemake (Second Place in District)
Sixth Grade Essay - Aden Snyder (First place in District)
The first place winners in the district will go on to compete against 12 other counties at the Area Competition on March 9. New River SWCD will be hosting an Awards night for the district winners on Thursday, March 23.
