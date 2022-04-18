WEST JEFFERSON — The Yates family has been part of Ashe County for over 100 years. Gwyn and Anita Yates raised their family and operated a very successful business in West Jefferson, NC. Their son Pete was always active in volunteer activities in the county as well. After living outside Ashe County, the two daughters moved home and contributed significantly to the community.
The West Jefferson Lions Club has been one of the Yates family’s passions for year, each member participating and leading.
After Pete’s death, a new scholarship bearing the family name was established by the club to benefit the county’s graduating seniors. The qualifications for the scholarship were changed this year to allow more students to be eligible. As the motto for the Lions Club is "We Serve", the West Jefferson Lions Club is asking for essays on how students serve their community. Applications must be postmarked by May 1, 2022.
The West Jefferson Lions club is nearly 80 years old and serves the community with eye exams, eyeglasses and projects where there is a need.
