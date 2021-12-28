GRASSY CREEK — The River House Inn and Restaurant is offering a New Year’s Eve celebration with musician Martha Bassett and a multi-course dinner.
The dinner will start at 7:30 p.m. with Hors d’Oeuvres in the bar area followed by live music from Martha Bassett and Pat Lawrence. At midnight as the ball drops, champagne will be served.
The River House invites all to dress up. Tickets will be $100 per person plus tax and gratuity. Masks are allowed.
Bassett is a singer/songwriter/guitarist living and working in the piedmont region of North Carolina where she hosts the Martha Bassett Show. Her programming is heavy on female artists and she enjoys showcasing her music and band. Each of her shows are live-streamed on Facebook and they release portions of shows on the TMBS Podcast.
“To date I’ve made 11 records, the last two with my current six-piece band,” said Bassett. “I play shows throughout the region and when I can, I tour and work nationally in all of these capacities. One of the most important things that I’ve learned from touring is that there’s no place like home. My music and my small successes are very much tied to the people who’ve supported my career for over 20 years. I’m a lucky woman.”
The River House Inn and Restaurant is located at 1896 Old Field Creek Rd. Grassy Creek, NC 28631.
