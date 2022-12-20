JEFFERSON — On Dec. 15, the newly formed Democratic Women of Ashe (DMA), held an organizational meeting at Cruiser’s American Grill in West Jefferson. The purpose of the meeting was to elect officers, for the group to discuss goals and to set dates for future meetings.
Beth Sorrell, candidate for Ashe County Commissioner in the past general election, called the meeting to order and welcomed those in attendance. Laurel Rumph agreed to act as temporary secretary for this meeting.
Officers elected at the meeting include Darlene Massey – President, Tanya Robinson — 1st Vice President, Michelle Cranford – Treasurer, Laurel Rumph — Assistant Treasurer/Membership Chair, Jennifer Russell – Recording Secretary, and Sarah Jane Stuart – Corresponding Secretary.
The goals of the new organization include supporting the Democratic Party, increasing the visibility of the party and establishing themselves as a bold, exciting presence in the county.
The next meeting of the DMA will be on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:30 pm at Cruisers American Grill in West Jefferson. Future meetings may be held at other times to facilitate attendance by those who cannot attend evening meetings and may also include on-line meetings such as ZOOM meetings.
Those interested in attending future meetings, or becoming a member of the organization, should contact Darlene Massey at masseyds@skybest.com.
Newly elected President, Darlene Massey spoke for the group.
“We are excited to launch this new organization of Democratic Women of Ashe. We welcome anyone eager to join our action agenda for positive change,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.