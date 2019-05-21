On Saturday, May 25, the Ashe County Arts Council will host an evening for writers to have that rare opportunity to speak their written words out loud. The Night of the Spoken Word will take place at the Ashe Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. and the writers include: Chris Arvidson, Pat Beaver, Henry Doss, Naomi Faw, Loftin Hargrave, Christy Palmer, Pam Pellingrino, Janet Pittard, Scot Poper and Becky Stragand.
Arvidson is an adjunct instructor of creative writing and baseball-related classes at UNC Charlotte. She and her husband have relocated to uptown Charlotte but still lives part-time in Ashe County. Arvidson is writer of essays, poetry and is working on a novel. She will be reading her latest piece, “Bad Grandma.”
Beaver is Professor Emeritus at Appalachian State University. She has conducted research in Appalachia, Wales and China, with particular interests in community, family and public policy as well as issues related to gender, class and ethnicity. She has taught courses in the Anthropology Department, many of which overlap with Appalachian Studies, Asian Studies and Women’s Studies. Her academic published works include, “Rural Community in the Appalachian South” and co-editor of “Helen Matthews Lewis: Living Social Justice in Appalachia.” This will be her first time reading at Night of the Spoken Word.
Henry Doss is an adjunct instructor in the English Department at UNC Charlotte and is working as a CEO of a start-up in Ashe County. He is also a musician with a single “Come to Me” currently charting nationally on radio. Doss will be reading an essay reflection on the UNCC shooting.
Naomi Faw lives in Millers Creek with her family and Sassy Cecilia the shih tzu, “B” and Louise the guinea pigs and occasionally Maisie Sprocket, Cecilia’s cousin. Faw teaches Accounting at Appalachian State University and likes to paint and write in her spare time. She is a frequent participant at Wordkeepers Writers’ Salon, a storyteller, and a published author. Her storytelling venues have included the Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Her essays have appeared in Alive Now, Carolina Mountain Life and All About Women.
Loftin Hargrave is a former teacher, trucker, librarian, mall clerk, painter and Avon rep. He and his wife have made Ashe County their full-time home. He spends his days reading, writing and playing music. For the Night of the Spoken Word, he will read “Secondary Roads,” a poem about ordinary lives and greener grass.
Born and raised in Erie, Pa., Christy Palmer has many interests in the literary arts and performing and visual arts. The daughter of a newspaper journalist, she spent many hours writing and imagining, even creating her own weekly family newspaper. She took ballet and tap from the time she was four until graduating from Penn State. She performed in many musicals in high school and college, and was in voice and flute competitions throughout Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor’s in elementary education while simultaneously getting credentialed in art education, a way of bridging her love of drawing and watercolors into teaching. She became fascinated with the fiber arts world, teaching herself how to knit, spin and weave while homeschooling her three children all the way to their graduations. This is her first year in Ashe County after teaching for four years in West Africa, and is presently employed in West Jefferson as a preschool teacher. In her off hours, she is teaching herself how to play a 36-stringed harp, a 15/14 hammered dulcimer and a left-handed guitar. Her focus and joy, coupled with moments of frustration and drudgery, continues to be writing.
Pam Pellegrino was born in West Virginia, and always felt she belonged in the mountains. She lived and worked in the Charlotte area for many years. After graduating from The Haden Institute, where she was trained in Spiritual Direction, she knew a change was needed. While visiting a friend here, she fell in love with West Jefferson, bought a small home on a gravel road, and began writing memoir and poetry. Pam has read regularly at Wordkeepers since 2015.
Janet Pittard has been telling tales since childhood, and it is those early days of her life she enjoys writing about most. A mix of humor and nostalgia characterizes her stories.
Scot Pope is a photographer, musician and writer living in the Creston community of Ashe County. Along with Chris Arvidson and Julie Townsend, he is a founding member of the Wordkeepers Writers’ Salon. Previously published works include contributions to the books, “Mountain Memoirs, An Ashe County Anthology” and “Reflections on the New River.”
Becky Stragand grew up in Indiana and is now retired, having been a teacher most of her adult life, teaching children from 3rd grade through college. As a writer, Stragand is a former columnist with the Morganton News Herald and the Ashe Mountain Times. She is also the blogger for Florence Art School. Becky has had essays included in “Mountain Memoirs,” “Anthology of Ashe,” “Reflections on the New River” and “The Love of Baseball.” Becky participates in Wordkeepers and writes non-fiction pieces, poetry and short stories and has completed the very rough draft of her first novel. Becky lives in Ashe County with her husband Peter.
These writers will be sharing their favorite selections of original poetry and prose with the audience. The subject of the readings will be everything from exploring human relationships to the glory of nature. Refreshments will be available and admission is free. For more information please call the Arts Council at (336) 246-2787.
