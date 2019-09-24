WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Youth Soccer League will sponsor the ninth annual “Soccer versus Cancer” event Saturday, Sept. 28, at Blue Ridge Elementary School, beginning at 10 a.m.
Ashe County Board of Education member Dianne Eldreth said that this year’s event will support Michael Wright, a 5-year-old kindergartener at Mountain View Elementary School who was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Currently, Wright is waiting for a bone marrow transplant in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eldreth said the money raised will provide funds for whatever the Wright family might need.
All teams in the youth soccer league will be playing throughout the day, and Eldreth said the highlight of the day is the coaches versus all-stars game at 4:30 p.m. Hotdogs, hamburgers, baked goods and refreshments will be available for donations, and there will also be door prizes available.
