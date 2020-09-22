WEST JEFFERSON — Nominations for the 2020 Best of Ashe County awards are now open. To encourage and acknowledge excellence in Ashe County, Ashe Post & Times will be conducting an annual survey of readers to determine which businesses they consider to be the best of Ashe County.
Readers are invited to nominate their “favorite” in Ashe County to be a finalist.
Nominations will be accepted now through Oct. 7, with voting to take place Oct. 8–Nov. 15
The APT encourages readers to fill out as many categories as possible and asks that you please fill out a minimum of 20.
Ballots must be received no later than Oct. 7 to be considered.
To complete the online nomination process, click HERE.
The APT only accepts official ballots cut out of the Ashe Post & Times or electronic ballots, which are available on the website at www.ashepostandtimes.com
Other nomination rules are that there will be only one ballot per person and votes can only be cast for businesses located in county limits.
Entries may be brought to the Ashe Post & Times office located at 7 East Main Street, West Jefferson, NC or dropped off in the black box outside the door. Entries can also be mailed to Best of Ashe County, The Mountain Times, 474 Industrial Park Dr., Boone, NC 28607.
As in years past, categories are broad and inclusive, ranging from best accountant to best women’s clothing store.
Those interested in submitting nominations and voting for the 2020 Best of Ashe awards are encouraged to share the link for online nominations on their social media pages.
