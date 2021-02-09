JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners presents the 36th annual awards program to honor outstanding volunteers and organizations in the county. The reception and awards ceremony is to be determined, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The success of the awards program depends on the willingness of our community leaders and representatives to nominate deserving organizations and individuals.
Those who would like to nominate someone can do so by contacting Terri Hopkins, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator, at (336) 246-4347.
For an electronic copy of the entry form, send your request to terrihopkins@ashecountygov.com or visit to the Generations Ashe website at www.asheaging.com.
All entry forms must be returned to Generations Ashe no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Forms may be emailed to terrihopkins@ashecountygov.com.
The winners of the Volunteer of the Year Awards are determined by the essay written describing the volunteer services performed.
For nominations, please attach no more than a one page, typed or legibly written essay. It is requested that all entries be as thorough as possible because this information is used to determine the volunteers of the year in the Individual, Family, Group/Team, Youth, Senior, Faith-Based, Corporate/Business, National Service, Director of Volunteers and several other service categories.
Nominations will not be accepted after Feb. 19.
Ashe County owes a great deal to the hundreds of individuals who volunteer their time in so many ways to make our county a better place to live and work. We welcome this opportunity to honor those volunteers and show our appreciation for the services they provide.
For further information, please contact Hopkins at (336) 246-2461 or (336) 246-4347.
