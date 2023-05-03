GLENDALE SPRINGS - The Northwest Trading Post, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Glendale Springs, will be closing its doors to the public after May 21, according to the nonprofit organization that has been operating it.
FIND Outdoors, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, has operated the Northwest Trading Post for the past three years. However, an announcement on their website says that after May 21, the Northwest Trading Post will be closed to the public.
"On May 21, 2023, our concessions contract with the National Park Service expires. Due to ongoing and new logistical challenges associated with accessing the Trading Post via the Blue Ridge Parkway, FIND Outdoors has decided not to extend our contract. We have enjoyed serving the public at the Northwest Trading Post," said Lee Henderson-Hill, the Chief Development Officer of FIND Outdoors, in a statement emailed to the Ashe Post & Times.
Over the next three weekends, there will be a closing sale items discounted up to 50% off. The trading post will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5-7, May 12-14 and May 19-21.
A message has been left with the National Park Service to find out more about the uncertain future of the trading post.
The Northwest Trading Post has always been a popular stop for travelers since it first opened in 1958. The trading post offered drinks, food, souvenir items and a visitor center for people interested in things around the High Country and other areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The trading post also featured a wide assortment of arts and crafts from the Appalachian region.
FIND Outdoors took over of the Northwest Trading Post after the previous operator, Sally Mae’s LLC, transferred the contract to them. The contract was set to expire in May of this year.
