HIGH COUNTRY — The National Weather Service regional station at Blacksburg, Va. is predicting a chance of rain and snow in the High Country on the nights of Nov. 3 and 4. But, High Country snow lovers shouldn’t take their sleds out of storage quite yet for what could be the first snow of the season.
NWS Blacksburg calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after 2 a.m. the night of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The odds increase on Thursday, Nov. 4 when a 50 percent chance of precipitation calls for a chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m. and again between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. that evening.
With temperatures dipping into the low 30s this week, the High Country is reaching its coldest nights so far this autumn. The lows predicted by NWS in the High Country pass into the low 30s with a predicted 33 degree low on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and 30 degree low on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The precipitation will be sparse, with NWS Blacksburg giving Ashe County a 3 percent chance of seeing more than 0.1 inches of snow throughout the county. In Watauga County, NWS Blacksburg predicts a 3 percent chance of seeing more than 0.1 inches of snow in Boone and Blowing Rock, but increases the odds to 7 percent in Beech Mountain and 8 percent in Seven Devils.
Although the chance for snow ends after Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to 5 to 15 degrees below normal with lows in the mid 20s and mid 30s for a chilly weekend.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
