HIGH COUNTRY — OASIS, Inc. recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month with educational and community building events.
Across the nation and in the High Country sexual violence is a relevant and pressing issue.
OASIS, the non-profit serving survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, holds space during this month by promoting educational opportunities, outreach in the local communities, and encouraging support for survivors. Several of the events are centered around healing, resiliency, and expression in its purest form.
First, OASIS will begin this month of awareness with an event titled “Pain into Power,” for an empowering yoga practice and expressive arts activity at the Greenway on April 1 from 12 to 2p.m. Registration for event is required and can be found at https://bit.ly/3Z4mz8d.
Additionally, OASIS will host a gallery for the First Friday Art Show on April 7 at 3rd Place in Downtown Boone. Artist submissions are accepted via email to kbass@oasisinc.org until March 27.
This art show is centered around the effects that violence has had on the artists or people they know or their hope for a world free of violence. Live music will be performed by Becca Lipschultz at the event from 7 to 8 p.m.
Several more events are planned for the rest of the month, and the community is encouraged to follow OASIS on social media at @OASISHighCountry or reach out to Kellie Bass for more information at kbass@oasisinc.org, or call the OASIS, Inc. offices at (828) 264-1532.
