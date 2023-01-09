BOONE - OASIS, Inc. recognizes January as Human Trafficking and Stalking Awareness and Prevention Month.
OASIS, Inc. serves victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence. Both trafficking and stalking can be facets of these forms of violence. These are two very significant issues that happen at alarming rates and anyone can be a victim.
Human trafficking includes both sex and labor trafficking. OASIS can serve individuals fleeing sex trafficking. Sex trafficking is defined by The Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000 as being a commercial sex act induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or any commercial sex act performed by a minor.
Stalking is defined as “a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for the person’s safety or the safety of others; or suffer substantial emotional distress.”
Most stalking victims know the person stalking them—40% of stalking cases are carried out by the victim’s former or current intimate partner and 42% are carried out by acquaintances. Stalking, while sometimes romanticized or made into a joke, is a highly traumatizing and sometimes lethal occurrence.
There are two specific days in January that bring attention to human trafficking and stalking. Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and Jan. 12 is National Stalking Awareness Day. OASIS, Inc. is recognizing these days and wearing blue on Jan. 11 and yellow on Jan. 12 to promote awareness about these issues and show solidarity with survivors.
In addition to a wide range of direct client services, OASIS stays heavily involved with outreach in order to educate the community and collaborate with various local businesses in the High Country.
On Jan. 17, Appalachian Mountain Brewery will be hosting their "Brewing Good” series Pint Night Fundraiser to support OASIS, Inc.
Follow OASIS at @OASISHighCountry on Instagram and Facebook for information about these topics and future events or contact Sara Crouch at scrouch@oasisinc.org.
