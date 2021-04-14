Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the 2021 Ola Belle Reed Songwriter’s Retreat in a virtual ZOOM format. The retreat will feature nationally known instructors in virtual concerts and will be in partnership with streaming service Creative Alliance on Saturday, April 17 and April 24. Tickets may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
The April 17 concert will feature songwriters Tom Paxton, Jon Weisberger, Alice Gerrard, Joe Troop, Crys Matthews and Cathy Fink. The April 24 concert will feature songwriters Mark Simos, Paxton, Weisberger, Claire Lynch and Fink.
The streamed Saturday night instructor concerts will be fun, relaxed and spontaneous. Audience members will enjoy performances by each instructor showcasing their careers in the music industry. The concert will also feature music and songs by Ola Belle Reed.
The retreat goals are to honor Ola Belle Reed as a songwriter, storyteller and humanist who used her craft and art to build community and love, to connect traditional music and story to contemporary songwriting that builds on that tradition, and to use Ola Belle’s songs and life as a springboard for teaching songwriting with intention.
The retreat is open to songwriters of all genres and styles, and all accompaniment instruments. Retreat registration is available for each weekend until Thursday at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Virtual concerts tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org on the Events page. For more information about the Ola Belle Reed Song Writer’s Retreat or the virtual concerts contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
