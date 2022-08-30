WEST JEFFERSON — The Old Hotel in downtown West Jefferson has become a staple for both locals and tourists and is currently being renovated to restore the building’s history, beauty and heart.
Owner Mark Beck has made a call to the public and local businesses to take part in a time capsule that will be placed in a hidden part of the hotel.
“The West Jefferson Hotel is being restored to a very high standard.” said Beck. “The structure, which was collapsing, was repaired and fortified using steel beams and concrete support footers throughout. Going forward, the risk of fire, like what happened to the Todd General Store, is extremely remote as we’re installing a modern fire suppression and safety systems throughout. It has a new roof—including the rafters below it so there isn’t leaking water anymore.
“All these things will make the building last at least another century. Since the building is going to last, it’s appropriate to put a time capsule into the restored space to pay some of today’s history forward to future generations.
“Very few buildings, being put up today, are built to last a hundred years. The hotel is a masonry and steel rock. It’s a fortress that is going to be here for a long time to come—probably centuries. We’re going to delight a future generation with a discovery from the past. A time capsule from 2022”.
Beck took to Facebook to ask the community what they would like to see in the time capsule and many suggested that current businesses in West Jefferson should also take part in the event.
Businesses are being asked to take a photo in front of their store, include their name, where they grew up and some background information.
Beck doesn’t want to stop with businesses. He is asking anyone who would like to participate to do the same and once those photos are received, they will be placed in an album and be set in the time capsule.
“The Historic Old Hotel Restoration is coming along well,” Beck said. “The building was in worse shape than I initially thought. We had to do a lot of work to make the building solid again. Now that it has a new internal steel spine, a new roof and with the addition of a fire suppression system, I am highly confident the building is going to last for at least another century.”
