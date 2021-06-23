LANSING — The Ashe County community showed up to show its support for the Old Creek General Store which held a ribbon cutting on the morning of June 18. The new shop carries a selection of local goods such as Hatchet Coffee, Stick Boy baked goods, books, art, snacks and Molley Chomper Cider.
The new business takes up residence in the the old Hart General Store, now owned by Walter Clark and Johnny Burleson, who have restored the old shop to its former glory. The two business owners stated that they hope to put emphasis on carrying North Carolina goods, particularly ones that are produced in the High County.
“I think it was incredible. We love the chamber and the community very much. We’re just happy to have that community support,” said Burleson about the ribbon cutting. “We really are hopeful that this will be that community center again for Lansing. The place where people can come gather, get their coffee, get some food and really just enjoy being together as a community.”
Scores of locals were present at the ribbon cutting — which was hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce — including Lansing Mayor Mack Powers and NC Sen. Deanna Ballard, who stopped by to show her support. During the event Clark stressed the importance of community and noted that he hoped the store would become a place where locals could come together.
“Today was great, it was awesome. We had a great turnout and lots of support from the county, the town and local people. I love it,” said Clark. “We hope this place becomes a real community gathering spot. Obviously we want the business to do well, but I think what will make it do well is if it becomes a place where people feel comfortable coming and hanging out.”
Currently, the new store which is located at 9350 NC-194 in Lansing, will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the Old Orchard Creek General Store visit www.facebook.com/oldorchardcreek/.
