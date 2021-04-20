The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host a special Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Mary Bohlen will demonstrate open hearth cooking techniques at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home by creating an Elk Pie. Mary’s cooking demonstration is included in the admission to the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Admission is $6 per person with children 5 and younger admitted free. Members of the Wilkes Heritage Museum are free as well.
Throughout the seasons, southern writer and author Bohlen demonstrates authentic colonial campfire and hearth cooking at Revolutionary War reenactment sites and living history museums. She has written on early American and regional history for over thirty years. Bohlen lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains and continues to research and collect stories from the past. Her new cookbook, “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking Inspired by Rebecca Boone” is available at the Wilkes Heritage Museum Gift Shop.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization.
Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit our website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com” www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.
