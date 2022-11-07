JEFFERSON - If you have been by the Ashe County courthouse after the sun has set behind the mountains, you might have noticed a different shade of light illuminating the front of the courthouse over the last few days.
As part of “Operation Green Light,” a new collaboration between Ashe County, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, the courthouse lights out front have been replaced with green bulbs.
Operation Green Light was formed as a way to show support for veterans that have served this country, as well as bring awareness to the many issues that veterans and their families face, such as housing problems, unemployment, illnesses and injuries.
"By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, and at home," said Ashe County Veterans Service Officer Missy Parker. "At a time when our country is faced with so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked, and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families."
Operation Green Light also encourages county residents and businesses to put a green light bulb somewhere in their house or building, whether it be outside or inside. The green light serves as a reminder that veterans are appreciated and supported.
The green light initiative is focused around this week celebrating Veterans Day (Nov. 7-13). However, participants are encouraged to continue shining the green light year-round. There is a social media campaign that has been launched for people to share their green light participation by using #OperationGreenLight.
