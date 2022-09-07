WEST JEFFERSON - Optimum, the local provider of internet, television, phone, and mobile services, announces that as a result of major investments made to its local network and infrastructure, the company is now offering internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit in West Jefferson. The new 1 Gigabit speed tier is more than four times faster than the previous highest speed offered in the area.
Additional high-speed internet service options available to residents and businesses include Optimum 500 Mbps and 300 Mbps service tiers, providing customers with faster internet options and more choice and flexibility in selecting the right internet service to meet their unique needs.
“Optimum recognizes that our services play an important role in keeping our customers connected, and we are pleased to continue to innovate and invest on their behalf in order to launch faster internet speeds in West Jefferson, North Carolina,” said Mike Shaffer, vice president of strategic market planning at Optimum. "Our faster internet service, combined with our advanced Smart WiFi 6 experience that delivers whole home coverage, ensures that our customers have access to a faster and more reliable connectivity experience in their homes and businesses.”
Optimum’s 1 Gigabit internet service is paired with the Smart WiFi 6 gateway, which delivers a supercharged WiFi experience including faster speeds and greater whole home coverage than ever before. Smart WiFi 6 is primed to handle increased WiFi activity and bandwidth so customers experience a more reliable connection even in busy households and congested areas.
In addition to offering a wide range of broadband speeds to meet all needs and budgets, Optimum also participates in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides qualifying households with up to $30 off their internet bill. Further, the company’s mobile service, Optimum Mobile, offers talk and text on a nationwide network with 5G coverage starting at just $19 per line per month. Visit Optimum.com to learn more.
About Optimum
Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, a broadband communications and video services provider which delivers internet, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services across 21 states, including to more than 300,000 homes and businesses across 73 communities in the state of North Carolina.
