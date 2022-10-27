WILKESBORO — Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to announce a day of special programming on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the museum will be celebrating the Overmountain Victory Trail and the men and women who participated in the American Revolution with special programs on 18th Century Healing Plants and Herbs, 18th Century Snack Foods and two programs by National Park Service Ranger William Caldwell entitled, “The Partisans United” and “Banditti, Rogues and Crackers”. These programs will be held in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Auditorium inside the museum.
At 11 a.m., Wilkes Heritage Museum Historic Interpreter Melissa Hooker will talk about how plants and herbs were used during the 18th Century to heal anything from coughs and colds to open wounds. This program will dig deeper into what herbs were used and why.
NPS Ranger William Caldwell will speak at noon about each Patriot officer who participated in the campaign to Kings Mountain in 1780. Each was a skilled leader and experienced officer, but when they co-operated with each other and shared leadership, they combined their abilities to create an army that could not be defeated on the forested trails and mountainsides of the Carolinas. This program will take a look at the background of some of the key Patriot leaders and see what they were bringing to the table of their backwoods army.
Wilkes Heritage Museum volunteer Mary Bohlen will discuss the importance of colonial snack foods at 1 p.m. From jerky to nuts and berries, in history, quick snacks were needed when a full meal could not be prepared and cooked.
Ranger William Caldwell will speak again at 2 p.m. on how the backcountry of the Carolinas was a rough place with a unique culture created by conflict and competition by the time of the American Revolution. Learn how this culture developed, where the settlers came from and how they were able to derail British plans to conquer the American South.
After the OVTA programs have wrapped up, the Annual Veterans’ Brick Dedication Ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. The museum requests that participant please bring a lawn chair for the Veterans’ Ceremony. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the museum auditorium.
Bobby Yount will be the special speaker during this year’s ceremony. The Wilkes Heritage Museum will have both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League participating in the service.
Yount was born and raised in Hickory, NC. He was a member of the boy scouts for five years and made it to the rank of Life Scout. He was a two-sport athlete playing football and baseball and spent every summer as a child playing baseball. He graduated from Hickory High School in 1986 and went to CVCC for a year. Yount realized quickly that school was not for him.
He joined the Marine Corps and served from Oct. 21, 1987 to Aug. 1, 1991. He left for Parris Island Oct. 21, 1987 and graduated Parris Island Boot Camp January 14, 1988. Afterwards, he attended Motor Transport School at Camp Geiger for three months. From Camp Geiger, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune from mid-1988 through July 31, 1990.
The unit Yount was assigned to then deployed to the Middle East Aug. 14, 1988, for what was called Desert Thunder. He had already been released from that unit and was home on leave waiting to go to Iwakuni, Japan for his last year with the Marine Corps.
Once honorably discharged, Yount entered the car business and has been in the car business since. While in the car business, he was not always in retail, but worked as a consultant for automotive with a company called JM & A Group. This company is a subsidiary of Southeast Toyota. While spending five years with JM & A group as a district manager, he was awarded the highest achievement award of platinum sales reward in 2001. Yount entered back into retail in 2004 as a corporate F & I Director with Paramount automotive which is location in Hickory, NC. He has been with Randy Marion Automotive for the last five-and-half years.
Yount is the proud father of two boys and two girls, ages 27 to 16, as well as one granddaughter who is one-and-a-half years old. He is engaged to be married to Leslie Brown from Hickory NC, whose father, Rom Brown, from Watauga County, was drafted at 18. He is a Vietnam Veteran from the Army’s 4th infantry division and a Silver Star recipient.
These programs are free and open to the public.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina. For more information please call the Wilkes Heritage Museum at (336) 667-3171 or visit www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com. Current hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
