JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Parks and Recreation 2022 Youth Trout Derby will be held on March 26 at Ashe Park.
The derby will run from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include age groups of 1-4, 5-10 and 11-15.
Each age group will be given a prize for the biggest catch. Fishing supplies will be available and handed out as needed. There is no cost to enter. The Address is 527 Ashe Park Road, Jefferson, NC.
For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.asheparks.com or call at (336)-982 6185.
