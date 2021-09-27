JEFFERSON — Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This October, Partnership of Ashe-A Safe Home For Everyone is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence and other state and territorial coalitions across the nation to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.
ASHE is a program of Partnership of Ashe and has been serving victims of domestic violence since 1999. In 2020, A Safe Home for Everyone served 132 survivors who were experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in Ashe County and 47 of those were provided emergency housing. ASHE offers services around emergency housing, case management, therapy, court and hospital advocacy and accompaniment and much more. Not only does ASHE provide direct services, but also holds a virtual support group for survivors and their families monthly.
Throughout October, Partnership of Ashe-A Safe Home For Everyone will be sharing content on their Facebook page to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. Visit Partnership of Ashe’s Facebook page and like to get notifications of all our posts.
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help are encouraged to call the ASHE Crisis Line at (336) 246-5430.
