The Peak Creek Ruritan Club is honored to present a $1,000 scholarship to Anna L. Carpenter, a senior at Ashe High School. Carpenter plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study preventative medicine. The members of the Ruritan Club are happy to play a small part in Carpenter’s future success.
The scholarship is given in memory of Samuel Sidney Webb and Jacqueline Ann Haines Webb. Samuel Webb attended Burlington Business College and served in the Marines as a radioman of the First Battalion during World War II. He saw action at Roi-Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima and was wounded twice during combat receiving a Purple Heart with Gold Star. Samuel Carr left the Marines in 1945 as a Corporal and moved to Atlanta to work for Citizens and Southern Bank where he met his future wife, Jackie Haines.
Haines graduated from Piedmont College with a Chemistry/Biology degree and was working for Law and Company in Atlanta as a chemist when she met Webb.
The two married in 1948 and moved to North Carolina, where Samuel Webb worked as office and credit manager for Levin Brothers, Inc. for 24 years. Jackie Webb devoted herself to their 5 children: Samuel Edwin Webb, Sharon Ann Webb Palmer, David Andrew Webb, Donald Evan Webb and Leslie Alexander Webb.
Samuel Webb took a job with Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission in North Wilkesboro in 1976 and the pair move to the Peak Creek Community of Ashe County. Samuel Webb was a founding member of the Peak Creek Ruritan Club and they served as Club officers for several years where they were strong supporters of the Ruritan Scholarship program. They were also active member of Transou United Methodist Church in Laurel Springs.
The Ruritan Club would like to thank the Webb family for their continued support of our scholarship program and encourage others to follow their example. We would also like to thank those in the community who support our fundraising efforts throughout the year. Since some of members are from Alleghany County, the club supports a $1,000 scholarship to an Alleghany student also.
For more information about the Ruritan Club and out community projects, please email warnershew@gmail.com or call (336) 452-9985. Visitors are always welcome at the monthly meetings on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Club/Community Building on Highway 88 in Laurel Springs (three miles west of Laurel Springs Post Office/Fire Station).
