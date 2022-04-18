The Peak Creek Ruritan Club will sponsor an Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, May 7 from 7 – 11 a.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 NC Hwy. 88 East, Laurel Springs.
This is an annual event to raise money for their Scholarship Fund. Each year, as one of their many community services, the Ruritan Club offers a $1,000 college scholarship to an Ashe County and an Alleghany County high school senior.
Sale items are by donation. Please help two deserving students get to college this year by donating yard sale items and by coming to the sale. The building will be open from noon till 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6 for item drop off.
No clothes please. For more information or if you need to have items picked up, call 336-982-3522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.