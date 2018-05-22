WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College held its Respiratory Therapy Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday evening, May 8 at the John A. Walker Community Center.
Layvin Ferguson, Millers Creek; Raegen Bumgarner, Wilkesboro; Tiffany Matthews, Yadkinville; Amanda Miller, West Jefferson; Kara Forester, Wilkesboro; Laykn Howard, North Wilkesboro; and Justin Anderson, Olin received their Respiratory Therapy pins on Tuesday, May 8, and they received their Associate in Applied Science degree in Respiratory Therapy at the commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 15.
The graduates studied under the direction of Billy Woods, dean of health sciences and program director of Respiratory Therapy; Vickie Bell, clinical education coordinator; and Amber Gambill, Respiratory Therapy instructor.
WCC President, Jeff Cox, delivered the welcoming remarks. Layvin Ferguson led the student prayer, and the guest speaker was Jana Inscore. Jason Robbins was named Preceptor of the Year. Woods named the members of Lambda Beta National Honor Society which was Kara Forester and Justin Anderson. Then, Woods, Bell, and Gambill presented the pins to the graduates.
