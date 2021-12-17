WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Planning Board held its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Dec. 16 at the West Jefferson Town Hall. Present were Priscilla Cox, Chair, David Phipps, Jr., David McMillan, William Carter and Derek Calhoun.
Up for consideration was a Subdivision Approval for Rick Weavil and Susan McBurney Parcel #04126094, 2712 Todd Railroad Grade Rd. Owners wish to sell an existing house and a small tract of surrounding land within the much larger holding.
"What would normally be a staff approved split but because it is located in the flood zone, by ordinance it is required to be presented to the planning board," said surveyor Jason Herman. The motion to approve the subdivision was passed unanimously.
In other business, Consideration of Text Revisions to Chapter 151: Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance, which had been tabled. Planning Director Wesley Barker explained that county ordinances currently in place would remain. Revisions would simply mirror the state model, and such uniformity would lower the cost of flood insurance in the county. The county has until July 2022 to respond to the state.
While the two documents agree in large part, the county would have to add an ordinance for propane storage tanks, for example. In the absence of a public hearing, the item remains tabled for its next meeting, which will take place Jan. 20, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.